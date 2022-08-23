Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 3,147 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

SVNAU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

