Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 2,722 Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHLTU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Future Health ESG Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

