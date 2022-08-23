Clear Street LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAQCU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Stories

