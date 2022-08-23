Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $526.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 79,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,038. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

