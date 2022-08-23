Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.62% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $716,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,634.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,423.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,449.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

