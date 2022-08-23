Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Chesswood Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CHW traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46. The stock has a market cap of C$227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$11.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,484. In related news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,731,514.57. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $138,292 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $94,273.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
