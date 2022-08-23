Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Trimmed by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,977 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Price Performance

Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.