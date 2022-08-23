CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.91

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.