CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.91

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.
Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
About CF Acquisition Corp. IV
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
