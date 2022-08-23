CELEBPLUS (CELEB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.09 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded 8% lower against the dollar. CELEBPLUS has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Profile

CELEBPLUS (CRYPTO:CELEB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

