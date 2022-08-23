carVertical 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,976.00 (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $27,976.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

