Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Raised to 915.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from 835.00 to 915.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

