Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

