Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 33,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

