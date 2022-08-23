Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $428,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. 198,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

