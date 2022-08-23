Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 226,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 574,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,441,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average is $137.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

