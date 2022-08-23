Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
