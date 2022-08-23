Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $222.13 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,545 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $222,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day moving average is $323.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

