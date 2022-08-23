Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,744,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,613,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

IYT stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.37. 342,965 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.77. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

