Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.15 and a 200 day moving average of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

