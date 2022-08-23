Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,661 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.21% of CSX worth $169,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 393,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,140. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

