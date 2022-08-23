Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 20,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 3,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.