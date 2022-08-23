Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.10

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 1026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,163 shares of company stock worth $2,747,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

