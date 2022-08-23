Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on September 9th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Insider Activity

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

