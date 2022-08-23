Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,575.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $23,575.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00723780 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

