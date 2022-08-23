Bruce Keyt Sells 6,300 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 158,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

