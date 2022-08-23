BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $30.86 on Friday. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BRP Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.