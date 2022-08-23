Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Target Price at $10.53

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.10 ($10.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

WRTBY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

