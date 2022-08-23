Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $148.00

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

