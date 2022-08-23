Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,407,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

