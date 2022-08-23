Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Target Price at $13.60

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

