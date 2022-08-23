Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $87.50

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE ACM opened at $74.85 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

