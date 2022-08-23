Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,907,000 after purchasing an additional 139,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,267,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. 11,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

