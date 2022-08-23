Bread Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,397.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bread has a market capitalization of $978,710.46 and approximately $31,397.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075387 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.