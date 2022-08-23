Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 701 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $237.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

