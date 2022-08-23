Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.91. 25,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,729. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.03. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

