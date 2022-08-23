Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.13. 94,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,115 shares of company stock worth $36,927,122. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

