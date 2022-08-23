Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.16 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 132,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,431. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

