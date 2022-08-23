Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $21.25 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.79. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

