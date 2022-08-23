Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $13.23 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.30% of New Jersey Resources worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 493,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. 3,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

