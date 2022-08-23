Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,496,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,717,000 after buying an additional 112,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.58. 41,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.78 and its 200-day moving average is $346.30. The company has a market cap of $330.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

