Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 358,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

