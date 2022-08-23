Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises about 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.11. 3,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,192. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

