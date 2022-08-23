Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 3,532 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises 0.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.82% of InterDigital worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $74.27.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

