Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 258 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $17.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,990.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,890.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,114.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

