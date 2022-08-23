Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
BSDGY opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.
Bosideng International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bosideng International (BSDGY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.