Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

BSDGY opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

