Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Boot Barn worth $58,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Down 3.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

