BOMB Price Tops $0.28 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $247,595.16 and $138,446.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,462.00 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00056085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026877 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,185 coins and its circulating supply is 890,397 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

