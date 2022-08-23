BOLT (BOLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,639.00

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $86,639.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

