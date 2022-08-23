Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $282.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

