Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

